Morpheus Labs Market Capitalization Reaches $6.93 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $804.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00047298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.00306076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.17 or 0.02167595 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 733,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

