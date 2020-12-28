Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.05% of Solar Capital worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Solar Capital in the second quarter worth $285,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Solar Capital by 19.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Solar Capital in the second quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Solar Capital by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $17.13 on Monday. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $723.91 million, a PE ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Compass Point cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

