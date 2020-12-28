Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 744,085 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Olin worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $25.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.04. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. Analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

