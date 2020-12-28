Morgan Stanley Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,471 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HD Supply by 60.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 452,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 2,028.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 155,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 43.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $21,582,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $55.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $56.08.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. HD Supply had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HDS shares. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on HD Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HD Supply from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price target on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.