Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 614,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delek US were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 6.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 42.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Delek US by 3.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Delek US by 30.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

