Morgan Stanley Buys 5,722 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 476,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 764,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 31,926 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $18.07.

