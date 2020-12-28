Morgan Stanley Acquires 10,718 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Monro worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 840,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,081,000 after acquiring an additional 499,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,961,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,490,000 after buying an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,859,000 after buying an additional 83,055 shares during the last quarter.

MNRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist cut their price target on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $53.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.22.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

