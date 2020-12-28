Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares Gap Down to $0.87

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.83. Moleculin Biotech shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 2,910 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.11.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.