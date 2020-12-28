Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of MIRM opened at $18.25 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $469.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.59.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 541,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 123,112 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,896,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

