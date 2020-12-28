MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Capitalization Tops $98.17 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.19 or 0.00034123 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $98.17 million and $814,068.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 128% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00029320 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.09 or 0.00401395 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.81 or 0.01310212 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000268 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,684,387 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.