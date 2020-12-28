Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Position Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 510.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSBI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $17.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $94,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,021.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $58,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 45,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.