Microchip Technology (MCHP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/17/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $159.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $133.00 to $154.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $145.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microchip's fiscal second-quarter results reflect gains from recovery in demand across industrial and automotive end-markets, on reopening of economies and easing shelter-in-place guidelines. Further, solid uptick in medical end-market on hospital equipment demand, was a tailwind. Moreover, the company provided encouraging guidance for fiscal third-quarter. However, normalizing demand trends across computing and data center end-markets, impacted performance. Also, significant debt burden amid increasing expenses on product development remain major concerns. Notably, shares of Microchip have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nevertheless, Microchip is expected to benefit from dominance of its 8, 16 and 32-bit microcontrollers. Strategic acquisitions have expanded the product portfolio, which augurs well for the longer haul.”

11/7/2020 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/6/2020 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $128.00.

11/6/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $102.00 to $125.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $128.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $136.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average is $112.25.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.3685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $831,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 61,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

