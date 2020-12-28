MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) by 503.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 24.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMU opened at $4.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.0185 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

