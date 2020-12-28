MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCBS shares. ValuEngine raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

MCBS opened at $14.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $368.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.50. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 34.59%. On average, research analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Farid Tan sold 15,300 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $220,167.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 828,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,923,582.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 15,000 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $215,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,614 shares in the company, valued at $17,901,377.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,805. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 273.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 92,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

