Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Investec cut shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS MBNKF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 107,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,479. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $167.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

