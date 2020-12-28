Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Investec cut shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS MBNKF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 107,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,479. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $167.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

