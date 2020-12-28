Meridian Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $739,605.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $739,605.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00040888 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002432 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00020367 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004915 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003637 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,641,822 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

Meridian Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

