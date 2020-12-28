Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $80.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,182,000 after buying an additional 1,212,965 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,271,000 after buying an additional 538,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,905,000 after buying an additional 653,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after buying an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

