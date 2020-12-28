MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches Market Cap of $219,798.65

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $219,798.65 and $18,536.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,050.22 or 0.99797243 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00029152 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00019765 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00400291 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.43 or 0.00514386 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00145482 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00036025 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

