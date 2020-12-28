Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Trading 15.9% Higher

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) shares shot up 15.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $3.50. 4,908,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,104% from the average session volume of 222,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 73.97%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0072 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

About Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

