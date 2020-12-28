Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (LOAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend by 28.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.68. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 62.08% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Lyron L. Bentovim sold 31,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $133,606.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

