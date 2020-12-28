Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.37). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08.

MGTA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,333,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 273,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 165,994 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGTA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,675. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $382.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.45. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

