MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Director Sells C$119,400.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total transaction of C$119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,634,749.80.

George Nickolas Paspalas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, George Nickolas Paspalas sold 4,944 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.24, for a total transaction of C$119,842.56.

On Tuesday, October 13th, George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$119,050.00.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$23.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.49. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.33 and a 1-year high of C$26.29. The company has a current ratio of 232.23, a quick ratio of 231.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.20.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.3994969 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAG. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.01.

About MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

