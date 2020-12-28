MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGNX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised MacroGenics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.36.

MacroGenics stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.43.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares in the company, valued at $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 258.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

