Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,772 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lydall were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Lydall by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,112,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after acquiring an additional 73,218 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Lydall by 3.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 659,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall during the second quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lydall by 6.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 191,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lydall by 225.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 191,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 132,572 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDL stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $530.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.05. Lydall, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti cut Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

