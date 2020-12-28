Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Market Cap Reaches $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, IDAX and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00129057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00624446 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00158526 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00323697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00056480 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016171 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, IDAX and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

