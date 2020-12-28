Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ:LOAC) Shares Gap Up to $11.76

Longevity Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LOAC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.76, but opened at $13.30. Longevity Acquisition shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 million, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ:LOAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Longevity Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

