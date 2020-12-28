LockTrip Trading 21.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. LockTrip has a market cap of $8.83 million and $4,362.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024114 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001296 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

