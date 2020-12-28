Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 4th (OTCMKTS:LIXT)

Lixte Biotechnology’s (OTCMKTS:LIXT) quiet period will end on Monday, January 4th. Lixte Biotechnology had issued 1,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 25th. The total size of the offering was $5,700,000 based on an initial share price of $4.75. During Lixte Biotechnology’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

LIXT opened at $3.53 on Monday. Lixte Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

