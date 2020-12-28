LINKA 1-Day Volume Tops $67,984.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One LINKA token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $67,984.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00045115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00295367 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00030221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.73 or 0.02135113 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

