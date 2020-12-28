Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Receives €231.99 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €231.99 ($272.92).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Nord/LB set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of ETR:LIN traded up €2.30 ($2.71) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €210.60 ($247.76). 549,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 1-year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 1-year high of €226.40 ($266.35). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €211.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €204.13.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

