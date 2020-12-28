Lightstreams (PHT) Market Cap Tops $894,761.49

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a market cap of $894,761.49 and $5,844.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00048182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00309835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00030463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.18 or 0.02208854 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,240 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars.

