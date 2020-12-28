L&F Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:LNFAU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

L&F Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LNFAU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 29th. L&F Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During L&F Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of LNFAU stock opened at $10.30 on Monday.

