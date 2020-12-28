LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of LexinFintech worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 7,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.80 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

LexinFintech stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

