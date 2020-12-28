Level01 (LVX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,977.00

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Level01 has a market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $12,977.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Level01 has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Level01 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00046670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00302892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00029489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.71 or 0.02156005 BTC.

Level01 (CRYPTO:LVX) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official website is level01.io

Level01 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

