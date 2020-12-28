Lennox International Inc. (LII) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Lennox International has raised its dividend by 78.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennox International to earn $10.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

NYSE LII opened at $273.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $319.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.89 and its 200 day moving average is $269.39.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.71.

In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $2,191,017.96. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $210,672.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,613 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

