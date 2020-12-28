LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.86.
LMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.
In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 18,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $744,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,838 shares in the company, valued at $113,491.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 134,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $4,915,819.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,779,820 shares in the company, valued at $101,741,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,015 shares of company stock worth $10,153,890. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
LMAT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.37. 35,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,868. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.52 million, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.
About LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
