LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 18,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $744,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,838 shares in the company, valued at $113,491.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 134,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $4,915,819.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,779,820 shares in the company, valued at $101,741,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,015 shares of company stock worth $10,153,890. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

LMAT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.37. 35,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,868. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.52 million, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

