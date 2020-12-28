Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Legacy Housing worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,280,287.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $95,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,145,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,071,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,447 shares of company stock valued at $962,972 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEGH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Legacy Housing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $14.85 on Monday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $359.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

