Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $2.50 target price on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

LPTX stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $132.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Old Well Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

