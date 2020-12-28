Larry L. Trittschuh Sells 6,420 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HQY traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.23. 672,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,479. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,384.88, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,671,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,459,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 24.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,996,000 after purchasing an additional 780,916 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 43.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,938 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 60.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,824 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 94.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,238 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

