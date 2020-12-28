Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LMRK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of LMRK opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $286.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 81,232 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 66.8% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 131,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 52,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 145.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 46.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

