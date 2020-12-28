LanaCoin (LANA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,482.00

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. LanaCoin has a market capitalization of $222,309.18 and $2,482.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LanaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded up 61.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kambria (KAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LanaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,931,494,976 coins. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

