Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $67.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,793,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,905,000 after buying an additional 297,730 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,227 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,327,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,791,000 after purchasing an additional 670,128 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,980 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.
