K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €6.70 by Nord/LB

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) has been given a €6.70 ($7.88) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.10 ($8.35).

ETR:SDF opened at €7.62 ($8.96) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.75. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 52-week high of €11.46 ($13.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

