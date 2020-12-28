Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CFO Richard Sneider Sells 42,950 Shares

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CFO Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $127,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,386.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Kopin stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.64. 2,035,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,624. Kopin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.
Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KOPN. ValuEngine cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.
Kopin Company Profile
Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.
