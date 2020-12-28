Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (KL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

KL traded down C$0.18 on Monday, reaching C$53.79. 410,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,700. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.34. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$25.67 and a 52-week high of C$76.43. The company has a market cap of C$14.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$843.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.8399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KL. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

