Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNSL. Truist boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.60.

KNSL stock opened at $207.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.10. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.94 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $72,147.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at $857,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $549,356.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at $406,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,081 shares of company stock worth $4,353,543. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 121.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

