Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) & Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) Head-To-Head Contrast

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) and Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Truett-Hurst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $11.12 billion 4.03 $1.25 billion $1.22 26.13 Truett-Hurst $6.57 million 0.31 -$1.81 million N/A N/A

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Truett-Hurst.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Truett-Hurst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 11.40% 8.33% 3.90% Truett-Hurst N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Keurig Dr Pepper and Truett-Hurst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 1 0 0 2.00 Truett-Hurst 0 0 0 0 N/A

Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.51%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than Truett-Hurst.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Truett-Hurst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truett-Hurst has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Truett-Hurst on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages. This segment also develops and sells Keurig brewers, brewer accessories, and other coffee-related equipment; and provides whole beans and ground coffee in bags, fractional packages, and cans. The Packaged Beverages segment manufactures and distributes packaged beverages for its brands, as well as for allied brands; and various private label beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup. The Latin America Beverages segment offers carbonated mineral water, flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSD), bottled water, and vegetable juice. The company offers its CSD and non-carbonated beverages products under the Snapple, Mott's, Bai, Clamato, Hawaiian Punch, Core, Yoo-Hoo, ReaLemon, Vita Coco coconut water, evian, Mr and Mrs T mixers, Forto Coffee, A Shoc, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7UP, A&W, Sunkist soda, Squirt, Big Red, RC Cola, Vernors, Crush, Schweppes, Mistic, Nantucket Nectars, and Sun Drop brands. It distributes its products through retail channels, including supermarkets, fountains, mass merchandisers, club stores, vending machines, convenience stores, gas stations, small groceries, drug chains, and dollar stores, as well as on-premise channels. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Truett-Hurst Company Profile

Truett-Hurst, Inc., together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites. Truett-Hurst, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.

