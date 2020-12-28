Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $152.50

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.50 and last traded at $148.85, with a volume of 5508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KRYAY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kerry Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.02 and a 200-day moving average of $132.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

