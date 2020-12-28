Kava (KAVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00023000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00131540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.00629488 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00160225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00323891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00058063 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016933 BTC.

