Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $529,344.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $393,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,596 shares of company stock worth $6,400,554 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1,336.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRTX traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.07. The stock had a trading volume of 161,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,247. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.90. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $123.73.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

